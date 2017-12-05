Scott Metcalfe
Scott Metcalfe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed2fab91-4413-4caf-9f49-2aa4ab2d4baa
Scott Metcalfe Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in A major for oboe d'amore, BWV 1005
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in A major for oboe d'amore, BWV 1005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto in A major for oboe d'amore, BWV 1005
Ensemble
Last played on
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Hugh Aston
Gaude virgo mater Christi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Last played on
Back to artist