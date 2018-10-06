Ian PacePianist. Born 1968
Ian Pace
1968
Ian Pace Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Pace (born 1968 in Hartlepool) is a British pianist. Pace studied at Chetham's School of Music, The Queen's College, Oxford and the Juilliard School in New York. His main teacher was the Hungarian pianist György Sándor.
Ian Pace Tracks
Quirl
Brian Ferneyhough
History of photography in sound for piano (no.5; Alkan-Paganini)
Michael Finnissy
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
Pascal Dusapin
Fra
Paul Obermayer
Whiptail
Wieland Hoban
Desperatio - Piano Piece No. 5
Patrícia Sucena de Almeida
qu'en joye on vous demaine
Evan Johnson
A Maze I(a)n (S)pace (Space [G]race)
Michael Spencer
Mirror, mirror on the wall
Rebecca Saunders
Piano Piece 10
Karlheinz Stockhausen
90+ for piano
Elliott Carter
A foggy day in London town
George Gershwin
Wasserklavier
Luciano Berio
Crystal Clear
Michael Zev Gordon
Musica Ricercata: No. 7
György Ligeti & Ian Pace
Piano Sonata no 2
Horațiu Rădulescu
They Can't Take That Away From Me
George Gershwin
