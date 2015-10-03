Jeremy Taylor (born 24 November 1937 in Newbury, Berkshire) is a retired English folk singer and songwriter who has spent much of his life in South Africa, originally as a teacher of English at St. Martin's School, Rosettenville in southern Johannesburg,. Since 1994 has lived in Wales and France. After attending the University of Oxford, Taylor became a folk singer in South Africa, remembered for his single 'Ag Pleez Deddy'.

Much of his success came from songs that started in live performances, incorporating stand-up comedy. Taylor performed songs that questioned social problems in apartheid South Africa. Due to this, both Taylor, and his songs, often political, were banned in South Africa by the South African Broadcasting Corporation and the Government, during the apartheid era.