Tommy Makem
Born 4 November 1932. Died 1 August 2007
Tommy Makem
1932-11-04
Tommy Makem Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas "Tommy" Makem (4 November 1932 – 1 August 2007) was an internationally celebrated Irish folk musician, artist, poet and storyteller. He was best known as a member of the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem. He played the long-necked 5-string banjo, tin whistle, low whistle, guitar, bodhrán and bagpipes, and sang in a distinctive baritone. He was sometimes known as "The Bard of Armagh" (taken from a traditional song of the same name) and "The Godfather of Irish Music".
Tommy Makem Tracks
The Sally Gardens
Tommy Makem
The Sally Gardens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sally Gardens
Last played on
Ill Tell Me Ma
Tommy Makem
Ill Tell Me Ma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Tell Me Ma
Last played on
Four Green Fields
Tommy Makem
Four Green Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Green Fields
Last played on
The Salley Gardens
Tommy Makem
The Salley Gardens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Salley Gardens
Last played on
Lolly Toodum
Tommy Makem
Lolly Toodum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lolly Toodum
Last played on
As I Roved Out
Tommy Makem
As I Roved Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As I Roved Out
Last played on
Childhood Christmas
Tommy Makem
Childhood Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Childhood Christmas
Last played on
Four Green Fields (feat. Tommy Makem)
The Clancy Brothers
Four Green Fields (feat. Tommy Makem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br35g.jpglink
Four Green Fields (feat. Tommy Makem)
Last played on
The Irish Rover
Tommy Makem
The Irish Rover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Irish Rover
Last played on
Farewell to Carlingford
Tommy Makem
Farewell to Carlingford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell to Carlingford
Last played on
The Oul Orange Flute
Tommy Makem
The Oul Orange Flute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Oul Orange Flute
Last played on
The Little Beggarman
Tommy Makem
The Little Beggarman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Beggarman
Last played on
The Winds of Morning
Tommy Makem
The Winds of Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Winds of Morning
Last played on
