Joanna Noëlle "JoJo" Levesque (born December 20, 1990) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Raised in Foxborough, Massachusetts, she performed in various singing competitions as a child, and after competing on the television show America's Most Talented Kids in 2003, she was noticed by record producer Vincent Herbert who asked her to audition for Blackground Records. JoJo released her eponymous titled debut album in June 2004. "Leave (Get Out)", her debut single, reached number one on the US Billboard Pop songs chart, which made her the youngest solo artist to top the chart at 13 years old. The song peaked at 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold by the RIAA. The album has since sold over four million copies worldwide to date.

JoJo's second album, The High Road, was released in October 2006. The album's lead single, "Too Little Too Late", was released in August 2006 and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also released two mixtapes independently, Can't Take That Away from Me in 2010 and Agápē in December 2012, as well as two EPs, LoveJo (2014) and LoveJo2 (2015) following her signing with Atlantic Records in 2014. On August 21, 2015, JoJo launched her return with her triple single extended play III.. As of November 2013, she has sold more than 7 million albums worldwide and has sold over 2.1 million albums and 4 million digital downloads in the United States alone.