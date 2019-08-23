Julie GoodyearActor. Born 29 March 1942
Julie Goodyear
1942-03-29
Julie Goodyear Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Goodyear, MBE (born Julie Kemp; 29 March 1942) is an English actress and television personality. She is known for portraying the role of Bet Lynch (later Bet Gilroy) on ITV soap opera Coronation Street.
Goodyear first appeared as Bet Lynch for nine episodes in 1966, before becoming a series regular for twenty-five years from 1970 to 1995. She returned for eight episodes in 2002 and another seven in 2003. For her role on Coronation Street, she received the Special Recognition Award at the 1995 National Television Awards. She was made an MBE in the 1996 New Year Honours.
Julie Goodyear Tracks
These Boots Are Made For Walking
Julie Goodyear
These Boots Are Made For Walking
These Boots Are Made For Walking
