The Surrealists10s Leicestershire hard rock band. Formed 2012
The Surrealists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed2253da-3cec-47ae-8d0e-c996790ea492
The Surrealists Tracks
Sort by
Rock Paper Scissors
The Surrealists
Rock Paper Scissors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Paper Scissors
Last played on
Bad Signal
The Surrealists
Bad Signal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Signal
Last played on
Back to artist