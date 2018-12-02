Margaret BeckerBorn 17 July 1959
Margaret Becker Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Becker (born July 17, 1959) is an American Christian rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. She has had twenty-one No. 1 Christian radio hits, won four Dove Awards, and been nominated for four Grammy Awards.
Margaret Becker Tracks
Join All The Glorious Names
Margaret Becker
Join All The Glorious Names
Join All The Glorious Names
Say The Name
Margaret Becker
Say The Name
Say The Name
