Barney Hoskyns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed18ee70-f5ed-4bd2-9591-11398d561390
Barney Hoskyns Biography (Wikipedia)
Barney Hoskyns (born 5 May 1959) is a British music critic and editorial director of the online music journalism archive Rock's Backpages.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barney Hoskyns Performances & Interviews
Barney Hoskyns Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist