Alexandre "Sacha" Distel (29 January 1933 – 22 July 2004) was a French singer, guitarist, and actor who had hits with a cover version of "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head", "Scoubidou", and "The Good Life". He was made Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'honneur in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sacha Distel Tracks
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
The Good Life
Scoubidou
But Beautiful
The Very Best Of Sacha Distel
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
C' Etais Plus Fort Que Tout (I Can't Stop Loving You)
Darling, Je Vous Aime Beaucoup
Cheek To Cheek
This Guy's in Love With You
My First Guitar
Piece Of Pizza
'Round about midnight
Ting Toung
La Belle Vie
This Could Be The Start Of Something
Le Bateau Blanc (Cosmo Vitelli Remix)
Allez Donc Vous Faire Bronzer
