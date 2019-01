Alexandre "Sacha" Distel (29 January 1933 – 22 July 2004) was a French singer, guitarist, and actor who had hits with a cover version of "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head", "Scoubidou", and "The Good Life". He was made Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'honneur in 1997.

