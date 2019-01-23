Bubbler Ranx is a Jamaican rapper and singer.

In 1996, Ranx appeared on the Peter Andre song "Mysterious Girl".

Ranx's whereabouts after "Mysterious Girl" were unknown. In 2004, the Liverpool Daily Post referenced rumors that he worked at the Sainsbury's store in Lewisham, or at Butlin's in Skegness.

He made an appearance in the fifth episode of the third series of Andre's television show Peter Andre: My Life in January 2013, where he made a comeback in Andre's concert at The O2.

He also made an appearance in the line up section of Never Mind the Buzzcocks shown on BBC2 on 7 October 2013. The episode was presented by Andre, who revealed that Ranx was now running his own music production company.