1868-04-13
Biography
Sir John Blackwood McEwen (13 April 1868 – 14 June 1948) was a Scottish classical composer and educator. He was professor of harmony and composition at the Royal Academy of Music, London, from 1898 to 1924, and principal from 1924 to 1936. He was a prolific composer, but made few efforts to bring his music to the notice of the general public.
Proms 1922: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jrbp
Queen's Hall
1922-09-12T23:41:53
12
Sep
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 27
Queen's Hall
