Dallas Koehlke (born 1991), better known by his stage name DallasK, is an American DJ and record producer. Active since 2010, he is known for his collaborations with Hardwell and Tiësto: "Area 51" and "Show Me" are ranked 1st and 3rd in the Top 100 on downloading platform Beatport. He is signed to Musical Freedom, Revealed Recordings and Ultra Music.