Nikolai Andreevich Roslavets (Russian: Никола́й Андре́евич Ро́славец) (4 January 1881 [O.S. 23 December 1880], Surazh, then in Chernigov Governorate, Russian Empire, now in Bryansk Oblast, Russia – 23 August 1944, Moscow) was a significant Russian modernist composer of Russian origin. Roslavets was a convinced modernist and cosmopolitan thinker; his music was officially suppressed from 1930 onwards.

Among his works are five symphonic poems (three of them are lost), two violin concertos, five string quartets, two viola sonatas, two cello sonatas, six violin sonatas, and five piano trios.