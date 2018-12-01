Denroy Morgan
Denroy Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed11e387-f24e-4c29-8d24-0370eea9525a
Denroy Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Denroy Morgan is a Jamaican reggae artist. He was born in 1946 in May Pen in Clarendon, but left Jamaica in 1965 at the age of 19 and traveled to the United States to become a musician. He was part of the formation the Black Eagles, a New York City reggae band in the 1970s, before launching a prosperous solo career in the 1980s onwards. His children, encouraged by his success, have also taken on musical careers themselves including Laza Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and in family bands LMS and Morgan Heritage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Denroy Morgan Tracks
Sort by
I'll Do Anything For You
Denroy Morgan
I'll Do Anything For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Do Anything For You
Last played on
I'll Do Anything
Denroy Morgan
I'll Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Do Anything
Last played on
Ill Do Anything For You (12 Mix)
Denroy Morgan
Ill Do Anything For You (12 Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Do Anything For You (12 Mix)
Last played on
Denroy Morgan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist