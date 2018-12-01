Denroy Morgan is a Jamaican reggae artist. He was born in 1946 in May Pen in Clarendon, but left Jamaica in 1965 at the age of 19 and traveled to the United States to become a musician. He was part of the formation the Black Eagles, a New York City reggae band in the 1970s, before launching a prosperous solo career in the 1980s onwards. His children, encouraged by his success, have also taken on musical careers themselves including Laza Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and in family bands LMS and Morgan Heritage.