Albert LeeGuitarist. Born 21 December 1943
Albert Lee
Albert William Lee (born 21 December 1943) is an English guitarist known for his fingerstyle and hybrid picking technique. Lee has worked, both in the studio and on tour, with many famous musicians from a wide range of genres. He has also maintained a solo career and is a noted composer and musical director.
Born To Be A Rock 'N' Roll Man
Albert Lee
Born To Be A Rock 'N' Roll Man
Born To Be A Rock 'N' Roll Man
Country Boy
Albert Lee
Country Boy
Country Boy
You Just Might
Albert Lee
You Just Might
You Just Might
Luxury LIner
Albert Lee
Luxury LIner
Luxury LIner
Aint Living Long Like This
Albert Lee
Aint Living Long Like This
Aint Living Long Like This
Dimming of the Day
Albert Lee
Dimming of the Day
Dimming of the Day
18 YELLOW ROSES
Albert Lee
18 YELLOW ROSES
18 YELLOW ROSES
Working on Love
Albert Lee
Working on Love
Working on Love
The Moon's a Harsh Mistress
Albert Lee
The Moon's a Harsh Mistress
Back in the USA
Albert Lee
Back in the USA
Back in the USA
Eighteen Yellow Roses
Albert Lee
Eighteen Yellow Roses
Skip Rope Song
Albert Lee
Skip Rope Song
Skip Rope Song
Bye Bye Love
Albert Lee
Bye Bye Love
Bye Bye Love
Julie's House
Albert Lee
Julie's House
Julie's House
Innocence Of Men (feat. Albert Lee)
Michael Armstrong
Innocence Of Men (feat. Albert Lee)
Innocence Of Men (feat. Albert Lee)
Till I Can Gain Control Again
Albert Lee
Till I Can Gain Control Again
I'll Stop Loving You
Albert Lee
I'll Stop Loving You
Farther Along
Albert Lee
Farther Along
Farther Along
Like Strangers
Albert Lee
Like Strangers
Like Strangers
WELL, ALL RIGHT
Albert Lee
WELL, ALL RIGHT
WELL, ALL RIGHT
Eighteen Yellow Roses (Live In Session)
Albert Lee
Eighteen Yellow Roses (Live In Session)
Eighteen Yellow Roses (Live In Session)
The Highwayman
Albert Lee
The Highwayman
The Highwayman
HEY DOLL BABY
Albert Lee
HEY DOLL BABY
HEY DOLL BABY
One Of These Days
Albert Lee
One Of These Days
One Of These Days
Leave My Woman Alone
Albert Lee
Leave My Woman Alone
Leave My Woman Alone
