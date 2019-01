Michael-Leon Wooley (born March 29, 1971) is an American theatre, film, television and voice actor, singer and activist. Wooley lends his voice to Louis the Alligator in Disney's Oscar nominated animated feature film, The Princess and the Frog. Wooley played Judge Grady on the radio station WKTT in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV.

