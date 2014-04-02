Alex CampbellScottish folk singer. Born 27 April 1925. Died 3 January 1987
Alex Campbell
1925-04-27
Alex Campbell Biography
Alex Campbell (27 April 1931[citation needed] – 3 January 1987) was a Scottish folk singer. Described by Colin Harper as a "melancholic, hard-travelling Glaswegian", he was influential in the British folk music revival of the 1950s and 1960s and was one of the first folk singers (in modern times) to tour the UK and Europe. His nickname was "Big Daddy", and was known for his charisma, story-telling and singing.
Alex Campbell Tracks
Been on the Road So Long
Alex Campbell
Been on the Road So Long
I'm A Rover / Kishorn Commandoes
Alex Campbell
I'm A Rover / Kishorn Commandoes
The Water Is Wide
Alex Campbell
The Water Is Wide
The Water Is Wide
Last played on
Singing Bird
Alex Campbell
Singing Bird
Singing Bird
Last played on
1913 Massacre
Alex Campbell
1913 Massacre
1913 Massacre
Last played on
Alex Campbell Links
