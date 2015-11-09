The HollowaysFormed 2004. Disbanded 2011
The Holloways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvlm.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed0c90ee-4cc0-4928-8f61-93dbd7869eb9
The Holloways Biography (Wikipedia)
The Holloways were an English four-piece indie rock band from North London. Their single "Generator" reached number 14 in the UK Singles Chart on 11 June 2007. They had five No.1 singles on the UK Indie Chart and several Top 40 singles. Their debut album, So This Is Great Britain?, was awarded 8 out of 10 by NME.
Former band member Rob Skipper died on 3 October 2014 in Brighton from a heroin overdose.
The Holloways Tracks
Generator
Holloways
Generator
Generator
Last played on
Jukebox Sunshine
The Holloways
Jukebox Sunshine
Jukebox Sunshine
Last played on
Generator - R1 Live Lounge
The Holloways
Generator - R1 Live Lounge
Generator - R1 Live Lounge
Last played on
