Frank ButlerDrummer. Born 18 February 1928. Died 24 July 1984
Frank Butler
1928-02-18
Frank Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Butler (February 18, 1928 – July 24, 1984) was an American jazz drummer.
Frank Butler Tracks
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hampton Hawes
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Last played on
