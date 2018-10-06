David Sawer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04xg3v1.jpg
1961-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed0af2b5-90a1-4f6d-b8d8-3353e091fb47
David Sawer Biography (Wikipedia)
David Sawer (born 14 September 1961), is a British composer of opera and choral, orchestral and chamber music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Sawer Performances & Interviews
David Sawer Tracks
Sort by
From Morning to Midnight: Bank
David Sawer
From Morning to Midnight: Bank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg3v1.jpglink
From Morning to Midnight: Bank
Last played on
The Skating Rink - I danced
David Sawer
The Skating Rink - I danced
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg3v1.jpglink
The Skating Rink - I danced
Last played on
The Greatest Happiness Principle (Proms 2017)
David Sawer
The Greatest Happiness Principle (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg3v1.jpglink
The Greatest Happiness Principle (Proms 2017)
Last played on
the greatest happiness principle (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
David Sawer
the greatest happiness principle (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048hc8x.jpglink
the greatest happiness principle (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Last played on
April \ March (Proms 2016)
David Sawer
April \ March (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mwxl5.jpglink
April \ March (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Coachman Chronos
David Sawer
Coachman Chronos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg3v1.jpglink
Coachman Chronos
Last played on
David Sawer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist