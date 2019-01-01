Christian AndersBorn 15 January 1945
Christian Anders
1945-01-15
Christian Anders Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Anders (15 January 1945 in Bruck an der Mur, Austria as Antonio Augusto Schinzel-Tenicolo) is an Austrian singer, musician, composer and author.
