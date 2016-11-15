Dan BerglundDouble bass player in Esbjörn Svensson Trio. Born 5 May 1963
1963-05-05
Dan Berglund (born 5 May 1963 in Pilgrimstad, Sweden) is a Swedish musician (upright bass) that is especially well known within jazz and fusion.
Seven Days of Falling
Seven Days of Falling
Seven Days Of Falling (from E.S.T. Symphony)
Seven Days Of Falling (from E.S.T. Symphony)
This Is My Day
This Is My Day
Wolverine Hoods
Wolverine Hoods
Sister Sad
Sister Sad
Gi Hop
Gi Hop
