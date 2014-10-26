Sidney CampbellEnglish organist. Born 1909. Died 4 June 1974
Sidney Campbell
1909
Sidney Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Schofield Campbell MVO, (1909 in London and died on 4 June 1974 in Windsor), was an English organist.
Sidney Campbell Tracks
Royal School of Church Music Millennium Youth Choir, Daniel Moult, Sidney Campbell & David Ogden
