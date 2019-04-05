Enrique Guzmán (born February 1, 1943) is a Mexican singer and actor. He is one of the pioneers of Rock & Roll in Mexico. He, along with César Costa, Angélica María, Johnny Laboriel and Alberto Vasquez, among others, were the pioneers of Rock & Roll in Mexico. He is also the father of Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán by his former wife, actress and politician Silvia Pinal.

Enrique Guzmán was born in Venezuela to Mexican parents. They moved back to Mexico when Enrique was 7. He studied medicine at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México although he did not complete his studies.

Guzmán has been a rock star in Mexico throughout the last half of the 20th century, known primarily for his translation of 1950s rock standards, such as "Jailhouse Rock", for Spanish-speaking listeners. In 1958 he joined "Los Teen Tops", along with the Martínez brothers and piano player, Sergio Martel. In 1959 they debuted in the US on CBS radio, and they released their famous version of "La Plaga" (Good Golly Miss Molly). He also wrote several hits for himself "Pensaba en tí", "La Ronchita", and for other Latin stars.[citation needed]