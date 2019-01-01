Marie Goossens
Marie Goossens Tracks
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e956v2
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-16T23:27:59
16
Aug
1958
Proms 1953: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efddgw
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-07T23:27:59
7
Aug
1953
Proms 1948: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1948
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e986v2
Royal Albert Hall
1948-09-18T23:27:59
18
Sep
1948
Proms 1944: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jzp6
Royal Albert Hall
1944-06-24T23:27:59
24
Jun
1944
Proms 1941: Prom 37 - Last Night of the Proms 1941
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec4q2m
Royal Albert Hall
1941-08-23T23:27:59
23
Aug
1941
