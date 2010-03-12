ThresholdUK Progressive Metal. Formed 1988
Threshold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed021420-1f77-412e-8745-67567a886150
Threshold Biography (Wikipedia)
Threshold is a progressive metal band, formed in Surrey, UK in the late 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Threshold Tracks
Sort by
This Is Your Life
Threshold
This Is Your Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Your Life
Last played on
Threshold Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist