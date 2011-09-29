Jon Astley is a British record producer who has also recorded and released two albums as a singer-songwriter in the late 1980s. His most commercially successful song was "Jane's Getting Serious", later popularized by a Heinz ketchup television commercial starring a pre-Friends Matt LeBlanc.

As a producer, he is best known for his work with the Who (co-production with Glyn Johns) on the 1978 Who Are You album, and the remastering supervision for all of the group's back catalog reissues.

He also has produced albums for Eric Clapton, Barclay James Harvest, Corey Hart, and Deborah Harry and has mastered records for the Who, ABBA, George Harrison, Tori Amos, Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, the Pretty Things, Jools Holland, Tom Jones, Judas Priest, Cloven Hoof, Emmylou Harris, Ella Guru, Damien Dempsey, Tears for Fears, Led Zeppelin, Hothouse Flowers, Level 42, The Boomtown Rats, John Mayall, Marilyn Martin, Toto, Norah Jones, Stereophonics, KT Tunstall, Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Slade, Sting, Bono, Starlite Campbell Band and Anathema.