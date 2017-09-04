Richard ThompsonUK folk rock singer/songwriter. Born 3 April 1949
Richard Thompson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlv0.jpg
1949-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecfeacaf-0399-470f-8207-d1c646569fd0
Richard Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Thompson OBE (born 3 April 1949) is an English singer, songwriter, and guitarist.
He made his début as a recording artist as a member of Fairport Convention in September 1967. He continues to write and record new material regularly and frequently performs live at venues throughout the world.
Thompson was awarded the Orville H. Gibson Award for best acoustic guitar player in 1997. Similarly, his songwriting has earned him an Ivor Novello Award and, in 2006, a lifetime achievement award from BBC Radio. Thompson was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2011 New Year Honours for services to music. Many and varied musicians have recorded Thompson's compositions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Thompson Performances & Interviews
Richard Thompson - Why Must I Plead
2013-06-07
Richard Thompson performs Why Must I Plead from his 1991 Rumor and Sigh album.
Richard Thompson - Why Must I Plead
Richard Thompson - I Misunderstood
2013-06-07
Richard Thompson performs I Misunderstood from his 1991 Rumor and Sigh album.
Richard Thompson - I Misunderstood
Richard Thompson - God Loves A Drunk
2013-06-07
Richard Thompson performs God Loves A Drunk from his Rumor and Sigh album.
Richard Thompson - God Loves A Drunk
Richard Thompson - I Feel So Good
2013-06-07
Richard Thompson performs I Feel So Good from his Rumor and Sigh album.
Richard Thompson - I Feel So Good
Richard Thompson speaks to Mark Radcliffe
2013-03-22
Richard Thompson speaks to Mark Radcliffe about his new album, Electric.
Richard Thompson speaks to Mark Radcliffe
Richard Thompson Tracks
Oops!.I Did It Again
Richard Thompson
Oops!.I Did It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Oops!.I Did It Again
Last played on
Persuasion
Richard Thompson
Persuasion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Persuasion
Last played on
Do All These Tears Belong To You
Richard Thompson
Do All These Tears Belong To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Do All These Tears Belong To You
Last played on
1952 Vincent Black Lightning
Richard Thompson
1952 Vincent Black Lightning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
1952 Vincent Black Lightning
Last played on
The Rattle Within
Richard Thompson
The Rattle Within
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
The Rattle Within
Last played on
O Cinderella
Richard Thompson
O Cinderella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
O Cinderella
Last played on
The Dog in You
Richard Thompson
The Dog in You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
The Dog in You
Last played on
Beeswing
Richard Thompson
Beeswing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Beeswing
Last played on
Bones of Gilead
Richard Thompson
Bones of Gilead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Bones of Gilead
Last played on
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
Richard Thompson
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
Last played on
Al Bowlly's In heaven (Live)
Richard Thompson
Al Bowlly's In heaven (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Shaking the Gates
Richard Thompson
Shaking the Gates
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Shaking the Gates
Last played on
The Storm Won't Come
Richard Thompson
The Storm Won't Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
The Storm Won't Come
Last played on
Waltzin's for Dreamers
Richard Thompson
Waltzin's for Dreamers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Waltzin's for Dreamers
Last played on
You Can't Reach Me
Richard Thompson
You Can't Reach Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
You Can't Reach Me
Last played on
Trying
Richard Thompson
Trying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Trying
Last played on
Her Love Was Meant For Me
Richard Thompson
Her Love Was Meant For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
Her Love Was Meant For Me
Last played on
No Matter
Richard Thompson
No Matter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
No Matter
Last played on
My Rock, My Rope
Richard Thompson
My Rock, My Rope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02krch8.jpglink
My Rock, My Rope
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Aug
2019
Richard Thompson, José González, Lucinda Williams, Nick Mulvey, Ralph McTell, Karine Polwart, Sam Sweeney, Fisherman's Friends, Lisa O'Neill, Talisk, Rura, Jarrod Dickenson, Nancy Kerr & James Fagan and Tuung
Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, UK
1 Aug 2019
Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, UK
8
Aug
2019
Richard Thompson, The Waterboys, Seth Lakeman, Caravan, Martin Simpson, Wildwood Kin, Martin Barre, Tide Lines, Richard Digance, Will Pound, Eddy Jay, Daphne's Flight, Zal Cleminson's Sindogs and Lil Jim
Fairport's Cropredy Convention, Cropredy, UK
8 Aug 2019
Fairport's Cropredy Convention, Cropredy, UK
