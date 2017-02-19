Ralph CarterFormer child star. Born 30 May 1961
Ralph Carter
1961-05-30
Ralph Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph David Carter (born May 30, 1961) is an American actor and singer best remembered as Michael Evans, the youngest child of Florida and James Evans, Sr., on the CBS sitcom Good Times from 1974–1979. Before joining Good Times, Carter appeared in the Broadway musical Raisin, based on the Lorraine Hansberry drama A Raisin in the Sun; as was noted in the credits during the first season.
Ralph Carter Tracks
When You're Young And In Love
Ralph Carter
When You're Young And In Love
When You're Young
Ralph Carter
When You're Young
When You're Young
