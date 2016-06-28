Alive in Wild PaintFormed 2003
Alive in Wild Paint
2003
Alive in Wild Paint Biography
Alive in Wild Paint (formerly known as Goodbye Tomorrow) was an indie rock band from Phoenix, Arizona, formed in 2003. Since early 2009, they have been on a silent hiatus.
Alive in Wild Paint Tracks
What Would You Say
Alive in Wild Paint
What Would You Say
What Would You Say
Keep That
Alive in Wild Paint
Keep That
Keep That
Pray To God
Alive in Wild Paint
Pray To God
Pray To God
100K
Alive in Wild Paint
100K
100K
