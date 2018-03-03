Jack HaleyBorn 10 August 1898. Died 6 June 1979
Jack Haley
1898-08-10
Jack Haley Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Haley Jr (August 10, 1897 – June 6, 1979) was an American vaudevillian, actor, radio host, comedian, singer and dancer best known for his portrayal of the Tin Man and his farmhand counterpart "Hickory" in the classic 1939 MGM film The Wizard of Oz.
Jack Haley Tracks
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
Harold Arlen
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
You Gotta Eat Your Spinach
Alice Faye
You Gotta Eat Your Spinach
You Gotta Eat Your Spinach
If I Only Had A Heart
Jack Haley
If I Only Had A Heart
If I Only Had A Heart
Jack Haley Links
