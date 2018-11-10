Andy Stott
Andy Stott is a Manchester-based producer of dub and techno music who has released five albums with the Modern Love label.
Upcoming Events
28
Mar
2019
Andy Stott, The Orb, Nina Kraviz, Trevor Jackson, Cabaret Voltaire, Alva Noto, Blawan, Shackleton, Objekt, Fatima Al Qadiri, Demdike Stare, Jan Jelinek, Surgeon, Ben Sims, B.Traits, Kassem Mosse, James Ruskin, Carla Dal Forno, Lee Gamble, Krankbrother, Moritz Von Oswald, Regis, Karen Gwyer, Lucrecia Dalt, Aisha Devi, Puce Mary, batu, Lena Willikens, Gesloten Cirkel, Caterina Barbieri, PHASE FATALE, Veronica Vasicka, Aurora Halal, machine woman, JASSS, DEENA ABDELWAHED, Giant Swan, Volvox, Sync 24, Simo Cell, Object Blue, DJ Nobu, Silvia Kastel, Anastasia Kristensen, Elena Colombi and Blue Veils
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Mar
2019
Andy Stott, Alva Noto, JASSS, Krankbrother and Moritz Von Oswald
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
