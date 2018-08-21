David Robert Coleman (born 1969, London) is a British conductor and composer.

He studied piano, musicology and conducting at the Royal College of Music, London and King’s College, Cambridge. He was associate conductor at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich from 2006-9, and has been a conductor at the Staatsoper Berlin since 2010.[1].

He studied composition with George Benjamin and Wolfgang Rihm. His compositions, including operatic and orchestral works, have been performed by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and Ensemble Intercontemporain among others, and recorded by Naxos. His music is published by Editions Alphonse Leduc.[2]