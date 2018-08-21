David Robert ColemanConductor and composer. Born 1969
David Robert Coleman
1969
David Robert Coleman (born 1969, London) is a British conductor and composer.
He studied piano, musicology and conducting at the Royal College of Music, London and King’s College, Cambridge. He was associate conductor at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich from 2006-9, and has been a conductor at the Staatsoper Berlin since 2010.[1].
He studied composition with George Benjamin and Wolfgang Rihm. His compositions, including operatic and orchestral works, have been performed by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and Ensemble Intercontemporain among others, and recorded by Naxos. His music is published by Editions Alphonse Leduc.[2]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
