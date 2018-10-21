Bill Wyman’s Rhythm KingsFormed 1997
Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings are a blues-rock band founded and led by former Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman. Other personnel have varied depending on availability, an arrangement described in The Telegraph as a "a fluctuating squad of veterans". Their concerts and albums tend to emphasize cover songs of blues, R&B and early rock and roll hits from the 1950s. Wyman formed the Rhythm Kings after leaving the Rolling Stones in 1993 subsequent to the extended world-wide tour to support Steel Wheels, citing a desire to work in smaller clubs and avoid the pressure of being in one of the most successful rock bands in the world.
On 10 December 2007, Wyman and his band appeared alongside a reunited Led Zeppelin at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 in London.
In 2009, ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor was invited as a guest performer with Wyman's Rhythm Kings.
Jitterbug boogie
Got Love If You Want It
Down Home Girl (feat. Georgie Fame)
Hot Foot Blues
This Ain't United Nations
My Handy Man
Roll 'Em Pete
Disappearing Nightly
Tobacco Road
Love Letters
Groovin'
Too Late
She's Looking Good
Hit That Jive Jack
Every 60 Seconds
Spooky
You Don't Know
Jealous Girl
Cadillac Woman
Mojo Boogie
Downhome Girl
Long Walk To DC
Cry Baby
Melody
Hole in the Wall
