Muhal Richard AbramsBorn 19 September 1930. Died 29 October 2017
Muhal Richard Abrams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecf3392e-bd72-46a8-ac59-2bf7b774c7a7
Muhal Richard Abrams Biography (Wikipedia)
Muhal Richard Abrams (born Richard Lewis Abrams; September 19, 1930 – October 29, 2017) was an American educator, administrator, composer, arranger, clarinetist, cellist, and jazz pianist in the free jazz medium. He recorded and toured the United States, Canada and Europe with his orchestra, sextet, quartet, duo and as a solo pianist. His musical affiliations constitute a "who's who" of the jazz world, including Max Roach, Dexter Gordon, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Art Farmer, Sonny Stitt, Anthony Braxton, and The Art Ensemble of Chicago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Muhal Richard Abrams Tracks
Sort by
Etudes Op. 1, No. 1
Muhal Richard Abrams
Etudes Op. 1, No. 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Etudes Op. 1, No. 1
Performer
Last played on
Afrisong
Muhal Richard Abrams
Afrisong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afrisong
Last played on
Peace On You
Muhal Richard Abrams
Peace On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace On You
Last played on
Duet
Anthony Braxton
Duet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqglw.jpglink
Duet
Last played on
March of the Transients
Muhal Richard Abrams
March of the Transients
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March of the Transients
Last played on
Sweet Earth Flying Part 1
Marion Brown
Sweet Earth Flying Part 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Earth Flying Part 1
Last played on
Sweet Earth Flying, Part Three
Steve McCall
Sweet Earth Flying, Part Three
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Earth Flying, Part Three
Last played on
Charlie In The Parker
Muhal Richard Abrams
Charlie In The Parker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charlie In The Parker
Last played on
Wise In Time
Muhal Richard Abrams
Wise In Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wise In Time
Last played on
SoundDance (part 3)
Muhal Richard Abrams
SoundDance (part 3)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SoundDance (part 3)
Last played on
Du King (Dedicated to Duke Ellington)
Muhal Richard Abrams
Du King (Dedicated to Duke Ellington)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muhal Richard Abrams Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist