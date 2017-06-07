Richard Fearless
Richard Fearless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecf0b9fb-0b94-413c-995e-7ab74c3a07ec
Richard Fearless Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Maquire, known professionally as Richard Fearless, is British musician. He is the founder of the bands Death in Vegas and Black Acid. After having moved to New York City he returned to record at his London studio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Fearless Tracks
Sort by
Metal Dub (DJ Richard Remix)
Richard Fearless
Metal Dub (DJ Richard Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metal Dub (DJ Richard Remix)
Last played on
Metal Dub
Richard Fearless
Metal Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metal Dub
Last played on
Back to artist