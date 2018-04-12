Concord String QuartetFormed 1971. Disbanded 1987
Concord String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecf030c2-f11d-4b1c-b1bd-6946c24c8af3
Concord String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Concord String Quartet was an American string quartet established in 1971. The members of the quartet were Mark Sokol and Andrew Jennings, violins; John Kochánowski, viola; Norman Fischer, cello. They gave their last regular concert on May 15, 1987. An anniversary concert was given in December 1996 at the Naumburg Foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Concord String Quartet Tracks
Sort by
George Rochberg (1918 - 2005) Variations on Pachel's Canon - string quartet no.6, 3rd mvt
George Rochberg
George Rochberg (1918 - 2005) Variations on Pachel's Canon - string quartet no.6, 3rd mvt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concord String Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist