Steve Lawler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tz2kr.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecef802a-5acb-4349-ac7b-b6de2c2106bf
Steve Lawler Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Lawler is a British house music producer and DJ born in Birmingham, England he is a five time DJ Awards winner and has held residences at many popular dance clubs such as Space, The End and Twilo. Because of his successful performances at Space in Ibiza, he was nicknamed "King of Space". Lawler has released several mix albums and is especially well known for his Lights Out series featured on Boxed. He currently runs the record label VIVa MUSiC. He also founded the now defunct Harlem Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Lawler Performances & Interviews
- Steve Lawler - Cub Scouts - Studio 338https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033hytx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033hytx.jpg2015-10-30T12:11:00.000ZSteve Lawler shares some love for his favourite dance floor - Studio 338.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036n569
Steve Lawler - Cub Scouts - Studio 338
Steve Lawler Tracks
Sort by
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
Groove Armada
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60p.jpglink
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
Last played on
House Record
Steve Lawler
House Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jgm8b.jpglink
House Record
Last played on
(Time To) Put Up
Groove Armada
(Time To) Put Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60p.jpglink
(Time To) Put Up
Last played on
Show the Way
Steve Lawler
Show the Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Show the Way
Last played on
Into The Groove (Jansons Remix)
Steve Lawler
Into The Groove (Jansons Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Into The Groove (Jansons Remix)
Last played on
We Like To Jam
Steve Lawler
We Like To Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
We Like To Jam
Last played on
Back To the Future
Steve Lawler
Back To the Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Back To the Future
Last played on
Feet
Steve Lawler
Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Feet
Last played on
Crazy Dream
Steve Lawler
Crazy Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Crazy Dream
Last played on
Take Me There
Steve Lawler
Take Me There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Take Me There
Last played on
People Having Sex (Cuartero Remix)
Steve Lawler
People Having Sex (Cuartero Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
People Having Sex (Cuartero Remix)
Last played on
People Having Sex (Cuartero Remix)
Steve Lawler
People Having Sex (Cuartero Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
People Having Sex
Steve Lawler
People Having Sex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
People Having Sex
Last played on
Femme Fatale
Steve Lawler
Femme Fatale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Femme Fatale
Last played on
Avaida (The Organ Track)
Steve Lawler
Avaida (The Organ Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Avaida (The Organ Track)
Last played on
Rise In
Steve Lawler
Rise In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Rise In
Last played on
Kalimba Vs Old Sunshine (Nic Fanciulli Edit)
Steve Lawler
Kalimba Vs Old Sunshine (Nic Fanciulli Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Kalimba Vs Old Sunshine (Nic Fanciulli Edit)
Last played on
Call Of The Cuckoo
Steve Lawler
Call Of The Cuckoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Call Of The Cuckoo
Last played on
Kalimba
Steve Lawler
Kalimba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Kalimba
Last played on
Rise In (Steve Lawler's Powder Powder Remix)
Steve Lawler
Rise In (Steve Lawler's Powder Powder Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
House Record (Skream Re-Edit)
Steve Lawler
House Record (Skream Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
House Record (Skream Re-Edit)
Last played on
What You Need
Steve Lawler
What You Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
What You Need
Performer
Last played on
Secret Society
Steve Lawler
Secret Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Secret Society
Last played on
Generation Acid (Original Mix)
Steve Lawler
Generation Acid (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz2kr.jpglink
Generation Acid (Original Mix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
Steve Lawler
Studio 338, London, UK
Steve Lawler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist