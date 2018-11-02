Steve Lawler is a British house music producer and DJ born in Birmingham, England he is a five time DJ Awards winner and has held residences at many popular dance clubs such as Space, The End and Twilo. Because of his successful performances at Space in Ibiza, he was nicknamed "King of Space". Lawler has released several mix albums and is especially well known for his Lights Out series featured on Boxed. He currently runs the record label VIVa MUSiC. He also founded the now defunct Harlem Records.