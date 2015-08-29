Rufino Almeida (born 1962 in Mindelo, São Vicente), better known as Bau, is a Cape Verdean musician. His father, an instrument maker taught him how to make and play the guitar, the cavaquinho and the violin. In 1994, he joined the touring band of Cesária Évora and in 1996 became her musical director. In September 1999 he moved on and his song Raquel was featured in Pedro Almodóvar's 2002 film Talk to Her. He toured with several other singers including Hernani Almeida in 1999 and 2001. Some of his songs were written by Teófilo Chantre.

He also has a cousin who is also a famous singer Tito Paris.