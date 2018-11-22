Ross Pople (born 11 May 1945) is a New Zealand-born British conductor. He is the principal conductor of the London Festival Orchestra. He has worked with Yehudi Menuhin, Clifford Curzon, David Oistrakh, Kentner, George Malcolm, Sir Adrian Boult, Rudolf Kempe, Benjamin Britten, Witold Lutosławski, Krzysztof Penderecki, Michael Tippett, Georg Solti, Leonard Bernstein, George Benjamin, John Casken, Edwin Roxburgh, Luciano Berio, John Taverner, Malcolm Arnold, Pierre Boulez as well as many other major orchestras, choirs and soloists.

As an outstanding young cellist from New Zealand, Ross Pople was awarded scholarships to study in England at the Royal Academy of Music, the Paris Conservatoire and the Chigiana Academia, Siena. After graduating and at the age of 23 Yehudi Menuhin appointed Pople to be solo principal cellist of the Bath/Menuhin Festival Orchestra. He was subsequently appointed solo principal cellist of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

In 1980 Ross Pople took up the helm of London Festival Orchestra and toured Germany. He quickly made LFO a household name through his summer festival titled Cathedral Classics, often directing from the cello. He has taken the LFO on tour throughout Europe, the Americas and the Far East. Also associated with Pople's name is the Southbank series Birthday Honours, the Hochhauser series at the Barbican, the annual Remembrance Sunday Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, the festival Dutch Cornucopia and the Virtuoso Piano series at Cadogan Hall.