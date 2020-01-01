Burton CraneBorn 23 January 1901. Died 3 February 1963
Burton Crane
1901-01-23
Burton Crane Biography (Wikipedia)
Burton Crane (January 23, 1901 - February 3, 1963) was a The New York Times correspondent on economics during the Occupation Period of Japan who also gained popularity as a singer in the same country, and was referred to as Japan's Bing Crosby.
He was a financial writer for The New York Times from 1937 - 1963. Aside from finance and writing as a foreign correspondent, Crane was a playwright and an instructor in economics. He was born in Buffalo, New York. The son of a Presbyterian minister, he graduated from Princeton University in 1922.
