Adolphe AdamBorn 24 July 1803. Died 3 May 1856
1803-07-24
Adolphe Charles Adam (24 July 1803 – 3 May 1856) was a French composer and music critic. A prolific composer of operas and ballets, he is best known today for his ballets Giselle (1841) and Le corsaire (1856, his last work), his operas Le postillon de Lonjumeau (1836), Le toréador (1849) and Si j'étais roi (1852) and his Christmas carol Minuit, chrétiens! (1844), later set to different English lyrics and widely sung as "O Holy Night" (1847). Adam was a noted teacher, who taught Delibes and other influential composers.
Cantique de Noel
Adolphe Adam
Cantique de Noel
Cantique de Noel
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
Adolphe Adam
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
Choir
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
Adolphe Adam
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
Pas de deux des jeunes paysans (Giselle)
Adolphe Adam
Pas de deux des jeunes paysans (Giselle)
Pas de deux des jeunes paysans (Giselle)
Giselle (La Chasse)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle (La Chasse)
Giselle (La Chasse)
Giselle (Act 2 Finale)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle (Act 2 Finale)
Giselle (Act 2 Finale)
Giselle
Giselle
Orchestra
Conductor
Giselle (Introduction to Act 1)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle (Introduction to Act 1)
Giselle (Introduction to Act 1)
Orchestra
Grand pas de deux; Variation de Loys; Variation de Giselle (Giselle, Act 2)
Adolphe Adam
Grand pas de deux; Variation de Loys; Variation de Giselle (Giselle, Act 2)
Grand pas de deux; Variation de Loys; Variation de Giselle (Giselle, Act 2)
Giselle: Peasants' Pas-de-Deux
Adolphe Adam
Giselle: Peasants' Pas-de-Deux
Giselle: Peasants' Pas-de-Deux
Orchestra
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Giselle (Pas de deux)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle (Pas de deux)
Giselle (Pas de deux)
Giselle (Grand pas de deux: Adage)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle (Grand pas de deux: Adage)
Giselle (Grand pas de deux: Adage)
Giselle
Giselle
Orchestra
Giselle
Giselle
Orchestra
Le Corsaire (Bacchanale)
Adolphe Adam
Le Corsaire (Bacchanale)
Le Corsaire (Bacchanale)
O Holy Night
Aisling Agnew, Matthew McAllister & Adolphe Adam
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Performer
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Performer
O Holy Night
Cantabelles & Adolphe Adam
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Performer
Giselle - Pas de Deux (Giselle and Albrecht)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle - Pas de Deux (Giselle and Albrecht)
Giselle - Pas de Deux (Giselle and Albrecht)
Giselle, Act II: Entree de Loys
Adolphe Adam
Giselle, Act II: Entree de Loys
Giselle, Act II: Entree de Loys
Giselle (Act 2: Grand pas de deux)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle (Act 2: Grand pas de deux)
Giselle (Act 2: Grand pas de deux)
Grand pas de deux from Act 2 of Giselle
Adolphe Adam
Grand pas de deux from Act 2 of Giselle
Grand pas de deux from Act 2 of Giselle
Overture, Si j'étais roi
Adam, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Jean Martinon
Overture, Si j'étais roi
Overture, Si j'étais roi
Composer
Giselle; Act 2' Scene de Wilis - Entrée d'Hilarion
Adolphe Adam
Giselle; Act 2' Scene de Wilis - Entrée d'Hilarion
Giselle; Act 2' Scene de Wilis - Entrée d'Hilarion
Giselle Act II (excerpts)
Adolphe Adam
Giselle Act II (excerpts)
Giselle Act II (excerpts)
Oh Holy Night (feat. Birmingham Community Gospel Choir & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Adolphe Adam
Oh Holy Night (feat. Birmingham Community Gospel Choir & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Oh Holy Night (feat. Birmingham Community Gospel Choir & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Conductor
Featured Artist
