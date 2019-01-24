Christie1969-... English rock band. Formed 1969
Christie
1969
Christie Biography (Wikipedia)
Christie is an English rock band that formed at the end of the 1960s. They are best remembered for their UK chart-topping hit single "Yellow River", released in 1970.
Christie Tracks
Yellow River
Christie
Yellow River
Yellow River
San Bernadino
Christie
San Bernadino
San Bernadino
