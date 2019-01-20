Tuff JamUK garage DJ/production duo
Tuff Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ecde07a9-0af9-4785-b190-b95bed0388dd
Tuff Jam Biography (Wikipedia)
Tuff Jam are a British DJ, music production and remixing duo consisting of Karl 'Tuff Enuff' Brown and Matt 'Jam' Lamont. They began working together in 1993, and were instrumental in developing the UK garage sound. They presented a radio show on London's Kiss 100 from 1997 until 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tuff Jam Tracks
Sort by
Never Gonna Let You Go (Tuff Jam Classic Vocal Mix)
Tina Moore
Never Gonna Let You Go (Tuff Jam Classic Vocal Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Let You Go (Tuff Jam Classic Vocal Mix)
Last played on
Experience
Tuff Jam
Experience
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Experience
Last played on
Feel My Love
Tuff Jam
Feel My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel My Love
Last played on
Key Beats
Tuff Jam
Key Beats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Key Beats
Last played on
I Got You (Dem 2's Dub Bug)
Tuff Jam
I Got You (Dem 2's Dub Bug)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got You (Dem 2's Dub Bug)
Last played on
Hot Enuff
Tuff Jam
Hot Enuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Enuff
Key Dub
Tuff Jam
Key Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Key Dub
History Of House Music
Tuff Jam
History Of House Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
History Of House Music
Sweet Chariot (Tuff Jam Refix) vs. Step Out (Acapella)
Club Artists United
Sweet Chariot (Tuff Jam Refix) vs. Step Out (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5l8.jpglink
Sweet Chariot (Tuff Jam Refix) vs. Step Out (Acapella)
Last played on
Tumblin' Down
Tuff Jam
Tumblin' Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumblin' Down
Last played on
History of House Music (feat. Tyree)
Tuff Jam
History of House Music (feat. Tyree)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
History of House Music (feat. Tyree)
Last played on
Beautiful (Tuff Jam's Unda-Vybe Dub)
Groove Control
Beautiful (Tuff Jam's Unda-Vybe Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful (Tuff Jam's Unda-Vybe Dub)
Last played on
One day
Tuff Jam
One day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mm.jpglink
One day
Last played on
Tuff Jam Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist