Lionel MoncktonBorn 18 December 1861. Died 15 February 1924
1861-12-18
Lionel Monckton Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel John Alexander Monckton (18 December 1861 – 15 February 1924) was an English writer and composer of musical theatre. He became Britain's most popular composer of Edwardian musical comedy in the early years of the 20th century.
Charming Weather (The Arcadians)
The Girl With The Brogue
The Arcadians, overture original London
Moonstruck
Soldiers in the Park
Charming Weather
