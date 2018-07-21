William ShellerBorn 9 July 1946
William Sheller
1946-07-09
William Sheller Biography (Wikipedia)
William Sheller (born William Hand on 9 July 1946) is a French classical composer and singer-songwriter.
A prominent artist of French popular music since the 1970s, William Sheller has the particularity of being one of the few singers of French chanson who have benefited from a solid background in classical music. This will influence his repertoire with a sophisticated musical style, combining sometimes elements of classical music with chanson and symphonic rock .
