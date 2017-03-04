The Shelor Family (also known as Dad Blackard’s Moonshiners) was an American folk music group formed in Meadows of Dan, Virginia in the 1920s. Their music, which was recorded during the Bristol sessions in 1927, had a profound impact on country and bluegrass music. The original family band included Joe Blackard (banjo, vocals), his daughter Clarice (piano, vocals), Jesse Shelor (fiddle, vocals) and Pyrhus Shelor (fiddle), and later resurfaced on an album of field recordings arranged in 1975.