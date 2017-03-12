The Twelves is an electronic music production and DJing duo, made up of Brazilian musicians João Miguel and Luciano Oliveira. They are best known for their remixing of songs by artists ranging from M.I.A. and La Roux to Nirvana and The Beatles. Spin dubbed them one of "9 Unknown Bands to Watch at SXSW" in March 2009 and one of the "25 Must-Hear Artists at Coachella 2011". They appeared on the Essential Mix on 19 Dec 2009.