Bob Glaub (born c. 1952) is an American bass player and session musician. He has played with such artists and bands as Journey, Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, Dusty Springfield, Aaron Neville, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Donna Summer, John Lennon, Rod Stewart, Crosby, Stills & Nash Bee Gees and many others.

Glaub started his career in 1973 playing for Jesse Ed Davis' record Keep me Comin', which led him to work on records of artists such as Arlo Guthrie, Booker T. Jones, Dave Mason, Rod Stewart, Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, Leo Sayer, Carly Simon, Robby Krieger and Steve Miller Band, before he joined Jackson Browne's band in 1978 and left in 1989. The next years saw him playing on records by Gladys Knight, Katy Moffatt, Dusty Springfield, Jim Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Nicolette Larson, Cher, Kiki Dee, Jennifer Warnes, Rita Coolidge, Donna Summer, Eric Carmen, Gordon Lightfoot, Karla Bonoff, Eddie Money, Peter Cetera, Stevie Nicks, Amy Holland, Bee Gees and Linda Ronstadt, while joining her live band in 1980 until 2000.